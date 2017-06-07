One dead in Canterbury crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
One person has died following a single vehicle crash on Charteris Bay Road in Teddington, Canterbury, last night.
The sole occupant of the car died at the scene after their vehicle crashed into a concrete block just before 11:30pm.
Serious Crash Unit are investigating.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.