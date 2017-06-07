Bus survey seeks views on north Hamilton bus opportunities

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 10:04

Public views are being sought on how best to improve bus services to the fast-growing Flagstaff, Huntington and Rototuna areas of north Hamilton.

The opportunity to make improvements comes as part of the implementation of new bus contracts by Waikato Regional Council.

"Our next step is to ask the community over a three-week survey period how they would like to see the bus services improved," said public transport operations manager Andrew Wilson.

The survey is available online at www.busit.co.nz/improvements. Paper copies will be available on buses and at key locations such as medical and community centres.

Also, researchers will seek feedback directly from local residents via face to face conversations and focus groups at a number of key locations.

To help ensure a high level of public engagement the survey will be promoted extensively online, via radio stations and printed flyers.

"The public feedback will help us design service improvements for implementation early next year," said Mr Wilson.

Information about the survey can be accessed online at www.busit.co.nz/improvements, by calling 0800 4 BUSLINE, or by visiting at the transport centre on the corner of Bryce and Angelsea streets.