Boxing champion Parker teams up with Child Cancer Foundation

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 10:17

World heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker has partnered up with Child Cancer Foundation to help grow awareness of the impact of child cancer on Kiwi families, and the need for support.

And while he may have taken off the gloves for a bit, he’s happy to don a wig for the annual Wig Wednesday fundraiser taking place Wednesday 21st June.

Parker recently spent time with children, parents and whanau at Child Cancer Foundation’s Auckland Family Place, trying on an array of colourful wigs, signing memorabilia and handing around his winner’s belt.

"The children show strength and courage that completely humbles me, and to see that they still have smiles on their faces is a credit to the wonderful team at Child Cancer Foundation," says Parker.

"These children have gone through so much in their lives and continue to live optimistically; a great lesson is to be learned here."

To date over 300 Businesses, Schools, Community Groups and individuals across the nation have registered to take part in Wig Wednesday and help fundraise for Kiwi kids with cancer.

According to Parker donning a wig is easy and with the inspiration from children like ambassadors Josie, Darcie, Tyler and Nixon there’s really no excuse not to take part and donate.

"They have profound strength and I am just glad I can help in some way. I encourage everyone to get involved and help make an impact in these children’s lives whether it be big or small, everything counts," says Parker.

As a nation we are all linked by cancer - everyone knows someone affected by the disease. Each week more than three children in New Zealand are diagnosed with cancer and look to Child Cancer Foundation for support.

Every donation made during Wig Wednesday will go towards ensuring these children and their families always feel supported when walking the cancer journey. Child Cancer Foundation offers each family targeted, practical and meaningful assistance, as well as a shoulder to lean on when times are tough.

As a stand-alone charity, Child Cancer Foundation receives no direct funding from the government, so relies on the generosity of New Zealanders to support its cause. For more information about Wig Wednesday and to register and donate, visit www.wigwednesday.org.nz or email wigwednesday@childcancer.org.nz

Donate at www.childcancer.org.nz

