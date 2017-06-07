Chinese visitors bring culture to the Taupo District

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 10:30

The TaupÅ District is set to host a group of 130 Chinese visitors next week as part of the initiative that is bringing 1000 residents from Shaoxing to visit the district.

The Chinese city of Shaoxing formed a friendship city relationship with the TaupÅ District in 2014 to foster economic ties and build ongoing relationships. As part of a visit to the city last year, TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas announced the Shaoxing 1000 tourist initiative.

The most recent group of visitors arrives on June 12 and will enjoy an official mayoral welcome before spending three days exploring the district, including visits to Huka Falls, a ginseng farm, local hot springs as well as a boat trip on Lake TaupÅ and shopping. The group will also visit Mount Ruapehu to experience snow and cooler weather.

Mayor David Trewavas said it was great to see more visitors from Shaoxing in the TaupÅ District, following on from the first Shaoxing group to visit in August last year.

"The cultural and economic benefits from our relationship with Shaoxing continue to grow, and we are so proud to once again welcome a group from our friendship city to our beautiful district," he said.

"As well as being great advocates for the TaupÅ District when they head back home, these visitors are likely to spend over $1000 each while here, which is an added boost to the economy of our district."

As part of the group, a business delegation of 38 visitors will specifically be looking at investment opportunities and business connections in the TaupÅ District, while 30 students from Shaoxing University’s School of Music will perform a free Chinese Orchestra Concert at the Great Lake Centre at 2pm on June 12. The first-class students are part of the undergraduate programme at the university and regularly perform at national concerts in China, at art festivals and at international events.

Mr Trewavas said it was a privilege the group was able to bring some Chinese musical culture with them to share with the people of the TaupÅ District.

"We hope many people will be able to get out to see the free concert of orchestra music from Shaoxing University’s top musical talent to learn a little more about Chinese culture. It’s sure to be a wonderful afternoon of music."

The Foreign and Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of Shaoxing Municipal People’s Government are coordinating the upcoming visit with assistance from TaupÅ District Council.