Dog registrations now open for 2017

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 11:33

Hamilton has more than 11,000 dogs and they all need to be re-registered with Hamilton City Council before 30 July.

All dog owners have been sent an email or letter with details of payment and if they pay before 30 June, they’ll receive a $15 prompt payment discount.

All dogs are required to be registered by 30 July every year and if they are not registered by 1 August a 50 per cent penalty fee applies.

If dog owners pay online and before 30 June they will not only receive a discount on their fee, but will also go into the draw to win one of two prize packs.

These prize packs include a refund of the dog registration, a 12kg bag of Iams Pro-Active Health Formula dog food, a $100 Hamilton Vets voucher and a large selection of dog toys from Masterpet.

Animal Education and Control Manager Susan Stanford says that payment of dog registrations is key to providing any animal-related services to dog owners in Hamilton.

"We’d like to thank all businesses and dog owners in advance for paying their dog registration fee for the year, a percentage of which goes to supporting our Animal Education and Control team," Ms Stanford says.

"A lot of work is done behind the scenes by our team to provide benefits to the dog owners of Hamilton.

"Last year more than 6000 service requests were received and carried out, and 108 education presentations made to schools, community groups and owners. 95 percent of registered dogs in Hamilton are now also microchipped, meaning that nearly all dogs can be quickly reunited with their owners if lost."

More information about dog registration can be found at myhcc.nz/dogregistrations