Business keen to get Auckland moving

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 11:45

The outcome of a project to investigate ways to ease congestion in Auckland cannot come fast enough.

In response to an announcement by the Government and Auckland Council to investigate transport pricing, the EMA said it wants to see action to address Auckland’s congestion problems.

"We believe, by addressing this issue sooner rather than later, we will see an uplift in the city’s productivity. It’s no secret that business is suffering as a result of the worsening congestion on Auckland’s roads," says Kim Campbell, CEO, EMA.

"Conditions are becoming worse by the day. Whether that’s staff trying to get to and from work, tradespeople trying to get around town to several jobs or businesses trying to get goods to respective customers, congestion is impacting businesses’ bottom line.

"The Auckland Transport Alignment Project (ATAP) identifies congestion charging as the key to managing the volume of traffic on our congested roads. But it sets out a 10-year time frame for introduction. That’s too far away when the problem for Auckland business and residents is already urgent.

"We can’t afford to wait this long for some smart new piece of technology that may not yet exist. There may be interim options that could manage this pressing problem for the benefit of the regional and national economies.

"In a city that’s growing as fast as Auckland, we need to get ahead of the game and unlock the city’s potential. Business will be right behind this initiative and will be looking for a concrete action plan, once the investigation is completed," says Mr Campbell.