Kiwi with international experience to speak at Food Integrity 2017

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 12:21

A New Zealand communications expert who has been at the forefront of assisting food producers manage issues in China will share knowledge of managing crisis’s in Asia at FOOD INTEGRITY 2017, the conference exploring how to keep New Zealand’s food exports safe and maximise brand profits.

The conference on Wednesday 28 and Thursday 28 June in Auckland brings together international and national experts to help local companies navigate the complex international food export market place, assisting decision makers to understand the risks and mitigate against them.