Wairarapa College to benefit from major redevelopment

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 13:03

Around $10 million will be invested to redevelop Masterton’s Wairarapa College, Education Minister Nikki Kaye and Associate Minister of Education Tim Macindoe announced today.

"Wairarapa College is one of the oldest schools in the region, and includes buildings with recognised heritage status, such as the main block with its distinctive octagonal tower and arched entranceway," says Ms Kaye.

"However, many of the school’s buildings are in poor condition and affected by issues such as water damage.

"This redevelopment will balance the remediation and modernisation of facilities with maintaining the culture and heritage of the site."

The redevelopment will include significant classroom upgrades, as well as:

- rebuilding of the gymnasium changing rooms and teaching area

- replacement of the school’s boiler.

A number of old buildings past their use-by date will be demolished as part of the redevelopment.

"This project is part of ongoing work across New Zealand to upgrade and expand our schools," says Ms Kaye.

"Since 2008, we’ve invested over $5 billion towards modernisation and roll growth projects, the largest ever spend on school infrastructure by a New Zealand government."

Mr Macindoe says around $127 million of school redevelopments have been announced in the Greater Wellington area, including Wairarapa, since November 2015.

"The Wairarapa College redevelopment adds to major projects at Thorndon School, Aotea College, Wellington East Girls’ College, Newtown School, Kelburn Normal School, Khandallah School, Ngaio School, Northland School, Churton Park School and Brooklyn School," says Mr Macindoe.

"Now that funding and the broader scope of this latest project has been confirmed, the Ministry of Education will work with Wairarapa College on more detailed plans for the redevelopment.

"The planning process will ensure that the college’s vision for teaching and learning is reflected in the range, quality and layout of the redeveloped site.

"This is a great opportunity for the college and community to develop an environment that supports local students to achieve to the very best of their potential."

Construction at Wairarapa College is expected to commence early in 2019.