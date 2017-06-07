Sawdust stockpiles to be moved from old Blenheim landfill

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 13:27

A section of land alongside the upper Taylor River is being temporarily fenced off by Marlborough District Council so contractors can remove old sawdust stockpiles.

Years ago the area was an unused section of the western river reserve, across from the old Blenheim landfill, where untreated sawdust could be dumped.

With the Upper Taylor Reserve becoming increasingly popular for public recreation, Council tested the area in advance of more development of the Taylor River Floodway Management Plan.

Some contamination has been found in some of the remaining sawdust piles and the soil beneath them.

Rivers Engineer Geoff Dick says the contamination is consistent with the wood preservative chromated copper arsenate (CCA) used in treated timber.

The public is advised to stay off the site until the sawdust piles and some of the underlying soil can be removed and clean topsoil spread across the area. Resource consent will be required by the Council before it can remove the material to the landfill.