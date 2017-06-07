Two men arrested for Dargaville Warehouse aggravated robbery

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 14:35

Two men have been arrested and will appear in the Whangarei District Court on charges related to an aggravated robbery that occurred at The Warehouse in Dargaville on 28 May 2017.

A 24-year-old Kaihu man and an 18-year-old Dargaville man are facing joint charges of Aggravated burglary, Aggravated robbery and Kidnapping x 5.

In addition the 24-year-old man is facing charges of Unlawful possession of a firearm, Unlawful possession of ammunition, Possession of cannabis and Driving while disqualified.

They will appear in the Whangarei District Court on 19 June, 2017.