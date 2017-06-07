Bioengineers go public to show us how science is personalising healthcare

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 15:02

Imagine going to the doctor and seeing a personalised 3D model of your heart, lungs and gut flash up on a computer screen.

This reality is not far off and to explain why and how, the University of Auckland’s Bioengineering Institute (ABI) is holding an inaugural public lecture on 22 June as part of New Zealand HealthTech Week.

Three leading researchers will demonstrate how they are using engineering, physics, mathematics, physiology, molecular biology and computer science to make computer models of the human body.

"We combine mathematical modelling with new experimental approaches and the development of new instrumentation and new medical devices," says the director of ABI, Professor Peter Hunter.

At the lecture, Dr Alys Clark will demonstrate how she is developing virtual, computer-based lungs that behave like the real organ and can predict how somebody will respond to illness or treatment.

Dr Mark Trew will demonstrate computer models to simulate and understand heart disease such as heart attacks, while Dr Leo Cheng from ABI’s Gastrointestinal Group is developing technologies to monitor and modify stomach and intestinal muscle.

Says Professor Hunter: "The future of healthcare will increasingly rely on personalised models, informed by wearable instruments that monitor health status."

Using Science to Personalise Healthcare

Date: 22 June 2017, 5 - 7pm.

Venue: Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron

Location: 181 Westhaven Drive, Auckland Central.

Website: RSVP here: http://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/using-science-to-personalize-healthcare-tickets-34739315227

www.abi.auckland.ac.nz