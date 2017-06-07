Queenstown Trails Trust targets $30,000 in annual fundraising appeal

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 15:20

The Queenstown Trails Trust is spearheading a major fundraising appeal during June in a bid to boost membership and provide all important funding support for on-going trail development in the Wakatipu.

CEO Mark (Willy) Williams says the annual fundraiser is targeting $30,000 and he is urging people to get in behind the campaign.

"There are some significant developments in the pipeline for our region’s trails and we will need to apply to the various agencies for funding support to bring these exciting projects to fruition. Success will mean more world-class trails and linkages, more commuter routes and ultimately more Queenstown visitors, locals and families out enjoying our incredible backyard."

He says last year, due to an increase of members to the Friends of the Trust Supporters’ Programme the Trust raised an unprecedented $21,500 in donations during its annual appeal. The funds went towards the Lake Hayes trail improvements which were completed at the end of 2016.

"The goal for this year’s annual appeal is $30,000 and we are again asking the Queenstown community to support our work by renewing their Friends of the Trust memberships or joining as a new member. When the Trust applies for grants to help trail development the number of members it has is critical to securing funding. Currently there are 160 signed up supporters and we would love to see that go as high as 300 by the end of the year."

Memberships start from only $20 per year and give people the chance to make a tangible contribution to the work of the Trust. All funds raised this year will go towards a new trail at Jack’s Point with construction expected to start early in 2018.

"This will create a fun recreational loop, while also acting as a vital link connecting the communities of Jack’s Point and Hanley's Farm to Frankton and the new Wakatipu High School at Remarkables Park," he says." It is fresh developments like this that are so important to our work and I am encouraging everyone who uses our 120km trail network to get involved and help make this year’s fundraiser even more successful than the last."

The Trust has joined forces with a number of local bike friendly organisations to present a prize pack worth over $3500. People need to sign up the Friends of the Trust Supporters’ Programme by June 21 to be eligible for the draw.

To join the programme -

- http://queenstowntrail.co.nz/tales-from-the-trails/friends-of-the-trust-supporters-programme-2017/