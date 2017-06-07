Council Committee established to honour local heroes

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 16:06

Four community members join six councillors on a Hutt City Council committee set up to honour Lower Hutt’s local heroes, Mayor Ray Wallace announced today.

The community members appointed to the Council’s Civic Honours Committee are Gregguil Besa, John Bhula, Prabodh Mishra and Bunnie Willing.

The Committee is chaired by Mayor Wallace. Its role is to carry out the selection for the Council’s annual Civic Honours awards.

"It’s important we recognise and honour our local heroes - those people who make a huge and sustained contribution to our community.

"The Committee’s community members are people of standing who represent a wide range of interests and organisations.

"I’m delighted they have all accepted the role. I look forward to working with them," Mayor Wallace said.