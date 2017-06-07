Resident Satisfaction Survey underway in Horowhenua

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 17:05

Horowhenua District Council is once again running its Resident Satisfaction Survey to find out what residents and ratepayers think of the services and facilities provided to the community.

The survey will be conducted through phone calls to residents, who are then offered the chance to participate. Phone calls will be made between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays over the next four weeks. All telephone numbers have been randomly selected from the White Pages phone directory.

Council has commissioned a group from Waiopehu College to conduct the survey, for the fourth year in a row. The group includes College students and parents who are using the opportunity to fundraise towards a group trip to Japan later this year.

The survey is also available for any Horowhenua resident or ratepayer to complete and submit online. The survey page link can be found on the home page of Council’s website www.horowhenua.govt.nz

Council’s Chief Executive David Clapperton says the survey will provide valuable feedback from the community, providing a picture of what is working well and what can be improved.