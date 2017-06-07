Traffic lights off at Deveron and Esk Street intersection

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 17:32

Traffic lights at the intersection of Deveron and Esk Street will be turned off this Sunday, 11 June, while the traffic light controller is replaced.

A traffic diversion will be in place allowing traffic on Deveron Street to travel straight through and to turn left into Esk Street. Esk Street traffic will only be able to turn left into Deveron Street. Pedestrians are advised to take additional care at crossings during this time.

A controller is an electronic component of the traffic system that controls everything at a signalised intersection including the coordination of traffic flow and pedestrian crossings. The current controller needs to be replaced as it’s 25 years old.