Sleep researcher among Massey alumni and staff awarded honours

Sleep/Wake Research Centre director Professor Philippa Gander was one of at least 16 Massey University staff and alumni to receive Queen’s Birthday Honours announced this week.

Professor Gander was made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to the study of sleep and fatigue.

She and her team are regarded as international leaders in their field of research. They investigate issues surrounding sleep disorders and which population groups are most at risk. The main aim of this work is to provide a strong evidence base to improve health services for New Zealanders suffering from sleep disorders.

The highest honour went to Professor Peggy Koopman-Boyden (Bachelor of Arts 1968, Diploma in Education 1973) who was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to senior citizens.

Two alumni were made Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) - Pembroke Bird (Bachelor of Education 1993) for services to education and to MÄori; and Candis Craven (Graduate Diploma in Business Studies 2005) for services to ballet and business.

Former staff member of the Palmerston North Teachers College (now Institute of Education) Peter Hughes was made an ONZM for services to mathematics education.

Other honours recipients:

Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) - Nicholas Pyke (Diploma in Plant Science 1980, Master of Science 1981) for services to the arable industry, Peter Hayden (Bachelor of Science 1972) for services to film and television, Elaine Le Sueur (Bachelor of Education 1986) for services to education, Robin McNeill (Bachelor of Arts 1999) for services to conservation, Jacqueline Barron (Postgraduate Diploma in Sport Management 2003, Master of Management 2007) for services to sports governance and education, and Toro Waaka (Master of Business Administration 2007) for services to MÄori and the community.

Queen’s Service Order (QSO) - Mary Garner (Graduate Diploma of Business Studies 1997) for services to the community.

Queen’s Service Medal (QSM) - Dot McKinnon (Bachelor of Arts 1977, Postgraduate Diploma in Business and Administration 1995, Master of Business Administration 2005) for services to the community; and Karen Stade (Certificate in Arts 2008) for services to historical research and the community.

Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD) - Staff Sergeant Tina Grant (Graduate Diploma in Adult Learning and Teaching 2013) for services to the New Zealand Defence Force.