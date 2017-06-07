Palmerston North applauded for its support of the arts

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 17:39

Creative New Zealand has congratulated Palmerston North City Council (PNCC) for being New Zealand’s most financially supportive council for the Creative Communities Scheme (CCS).

In their submission to PNCC’s proposed Annual Budget for 2017/18, Creative New Zealand said the Council was making steady progress on a review of its arts strategy with a well-defined process and early and meaningful engagement with the sector and the public.

The Council’s contribution at 32 percent of CCS’s total income for the city was the highest contribution of any council in New Zealand.

"Palmerston North is fortunate to have an active and diverse arts community", says PNCC General Manager of Libraries and Community Services Debbie Duncan. "We have a strong focus on creating a vibrant city and we see the arts sector as being essential to achieving this." Creative New Zealand provides CCS funding to city and district councils throughout New Zealand to distribute in support of local arts projects. The scheme supports more than 1,800 projects every year through the country.

The latest round of funding applications have just been considered by Palmerston North’s Creative Communities Funding Committee, chaired by Councillor Rachel Bowen.

"We’ve again been delighted with the number of quality applications, and the range of events, activities and projects they represent," says Cr Bowen. "It is fantastic to have funding from the Creative Communities Scheme to support our arts community. Their energy passion and creativity makes Palmerston North a more interesting place to live."

"We know the arts make our communities more attractive places to live, work and visit. We applaud PNCC’s initiative and vision in making the arts a focus for the city’s development. It will pay dividends for residents and businesses," said Creative New Zealand’s senior manager for planning, performance and stakeholder relations, David Pannett.

The successful applicants represent a wide range of creative and cultural projects, events or activities which continue to reflect the city’s diversity and strength of commitment to the arts.

A detailed list of the successful applications and their projects are summarised on the attached document.