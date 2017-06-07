Six appointments to Council’s Arts and Culture Subcommittee

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 17:52

Six prominent members of Lower Hutt’s arts and culture community have been appointed to the Hutt City Council’s Arts and Culture Subcommittee, Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace announced today.

The six are: Pam Hindmarsh from Nextstage Theatre; Anita Mansell from the Hutt Multicultural Council; Johannes Mueller-Welschof from the Hutt Arts Society; heritage expert and local historian Desiree Mulligan, event organiser and musician Noel Woods and Te Atiawa iwi representative Christine Fagan.

They join Mayor Wallace, Deputy Mayor David Bassett, Councillor Michael Lulich (subcommittee chair) and councillor Tui Lewis (deputy subcommittee chair).

"A vibrant arts and culture scene is critical to the social and economic health of our city.

"The subommittee’s community members represent a wide range of arts and cultural activities in Lower Hutt.

"We will all benefit from their passion and expertise," Mayor Wallace said.