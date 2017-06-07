Serious crash on West Coast

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash involving one vehicle on the Haast Highway at Karangarua.
It happened around 4:55pm at Mai Mai Creek bridge, between Hunts Beach Road and Hobson Creek Road.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.