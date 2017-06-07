Aucklanders invited to share Ramadan experience with Kiwi Muslims

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 19:26

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community New Zealand is inviting their Kiwi friends to their mosque in South Auckland during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. This annual event, planned for the evening of 10th June 2017, gives New Zealanders an opportunity to experience Iftar (breaking of fast), while sharing a meal with a Muslim friend and getting to understand the purpose of the Muslim fast.

"New Zealand is home to thousands of Muslims, and as our society becomes increasingly multi cultural it is imperative that we make an effort to increase understanding amongst different faiths", says Mr Bashir Khan the National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at in New Zealand. "Ramadan marks a very important month and fasting is a core tenet of Islamic faith - this event gives our Non Muslim friends a chance to experience first hand how we break a fast, and to gain an understanding of some of the principles that make up the Islamic faith".

The Central Missionary for the Community, Maulana Shafiqur Rehman adds, "The true meaning of fasting is not merely to starve oneself, but to refrain from not only food, but many other activities which are otherwise allowed only to gain nearness to one’s creator. Ramadan is one of the holiest Islamic months, and contrary to the reprehensible actions of some of the so called Muslim terrorists, it is considered a month of giving charity relentlessly in the way of Allah, and refraining from committing any kind of sins." The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, fast-growing international revival movement within Islam. Founded in 1889 by Hadhrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) in Punjab, India, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans over 209 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. Its motto of ‘Love for all and hatred for none’ is evidenced through the peaceful actions of its millions of followers.