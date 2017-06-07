Wellington Lotto player takes home $1 million

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 21:37

A lucky Lotto player from Wellington has scored big after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $7 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday.

Lotto funding of Creative New Zealand helps make hundreds of art projects possible each year, like the annual Wellington Jazz Festival on this week. This festival showcases over 100 live musical performances in five days from national and international artists.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check it immediately online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.