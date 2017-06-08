Breakdown causes delays on Gordonton Road, Hamilton

|
Motorists are advised of delays on Gordonton Road, Hamilton following a truck breakdown.
Traffic management is on the scene and Gordonton Road, in the area of the Taupiri roundabout, is closed to southbound traffic.
Diversions are in place.
Motorists are thanked in advance for their patience.
