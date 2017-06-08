Art and industry conference set to capture imaginations

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 04:08

It's called Industry of Imagination and for the second consecutive year this celebration of the creative sector and its otherworldly artistry looks set to enchant Wellington.

The celebration of the creation and exploration of imaginary worlds brings together leading science fiction, fantasy and pop surreal artists and industry for a series of exhibitions, a conference and master classes till June 11.

The event is held at venues throughout the city, with Massey University the host of both a conference on June 10 and workshops led by local and international artists.

It’s all part of an overall experience billed as providing inspiration and education from masters of science fiction, fantasy and pop surrealism in association with partners White Cloud Worlds, NZ Comic Con, Weta Workshop, Massey University College of Creative Arts, Weta Digital and Mechanic Animation.

Some of these leading artists, designers and industry representatives from film, TV, video games and publishing will share their expertise at the sold-out conference.

International guest speakers include Wayne Barlowe (Avatar, Harry Potter, Hellboy), Tara McPherson (Juxtapoz, Kidrobot, The New York Times), Armand Baltazar (Inside Out, Brave, The Prince of Egypt) and Vance Kovacs (The Jungle Book, Batman vs Superman, God of War).

Coinciding with the conference, an exhibition showcasing four separate concept art exhibits will also be staged.

Massey Universe: A showcase of the diverse, provocative and magical imaginary worlds designed and crafted by students from Massey’s College of Creative Arts. Students working on these projects are now working in the creative industry for companies such as Weta Workshop, Weta Digital, PikPok, Tinman studios and Mechanic Animation.

The White Cloud Worlds Exhibition: A showcase of New Zealand’s pre-eminent science fiction and fantasy artists.

Creature Creature: This special show is a celebration of fantastical creatures large and small.

Pretty Ugly: It’s cute and gross. It is charming and strange. It is a show that explores the contrast between the two themes, with an aesthetic inspired by pop culture, toys, comics and cartoons.

School of Design senior lecturer Tanya Marriott says both the conference and the exhibitions are an opportunity for unsung heroes of the industry to have their moment in the spotlight.

"We are seeing a lot of development now in gaming and other technological industries but we are also trying to emphasise the creativity of others working, particularly behind the scenes, who don’t normally get the exposure others in the industry do."