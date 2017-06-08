NZ university rankings strengthened - Goldsmith

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 07:45

Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith has welcomed the news that five of New Zealand’s eight universities have improved their ranking in the annual Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings.

First published in 2005, the QS ranking examines universities across areas such as reputation, teaching, research and internationalisation to determine an overall ranking for over 900 universities.

"These results are positive news for our world class tertiary education system, with all eight of our universities ranked in the top 450 for the second year running," says Mr Goldsmith.

"This reflects the steady progress we are constantly making to raise the quality of our universities, and the investments into high-quality research by the government."

Five of the eight New Zealand universities improved their ranking from last year, two remained unchanged, and one dropped a single place. All eight New Zealand universities remain ranked inside the top 450.

In 2018, the rankings for the New Zealand universities were:

University of Auckland (82=), down 1 place from last year

University of Otago (151), up 18 places on last year

University of Canterbury (214), unchanged from last year

Victoria University of Wellington (219), up 9 places from last year

University of Waikato (292), up 32 places from last year

Massey University (316=), up 24 places from last year

Lincoln University (319=) up 24 places from last year, and

Auckland University of Technology (441-450), unchanged from last year.

"The Government is committed to investing in quality tertiary education, with a $132.1 million investment in tertiary education through Budget 2017, including an additional $52.5 million for the Performance-Based Research Fund, and $69 million to increase tuition subsidy rates, helping providers to raise quality even further," says Mr Goldsmith.