Waikato among top 1.1% of universities worldwide

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 08:23

With the release of this year’s global rankings, the University of Waikato is now counted among the top 1.1% of universities in the world, the latest step in a remarkable story that has seen the university climb the rankings by more than 100 places in the last four years.

The University of Waikato is now considered one of the top 300 universities in the world, claiming its spot at #292 out of more than 26,000 universities assessed in the QS World University Rankings released today.

"This incredible achievement in such a short space of time is testament to the calibre of our staff and their unwavering commitment to student success and quality research," says University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor Neil Quigley.

"Just four years ago the university was ranked in the 401-410 band globally, itself a creditable achievement. Today, we’ve seen proof that hard work, intellectual rigour and passion for education is recognised by tertiary education specialists, staff, researchers and prospective students around the world."

QS ranks universities across a range of areas including reputation, research, teaching, employability and internationalisation. Professor Quigley says the university’s international success also reflected its growing centres of excellence in teaching and research, with 10 subjects ranked in the top 200 of those delivered around the world, and globally recognised strengths in areas such as cyber security, indigenous studies, health and wellbeing, environment and agriculture-linked areas such as agri-business and agri-tech. The University of Waikato Management School also holds the much-coveted ‘Triple Crown’ status, with accreditation to AACSB, EQUIS AND AMBA.

The institution’s research credentials were resoundingly confirmed in the QS data, which found that University of Waikato academics had the highest research impact and quality (as measured by the average number of academic citations obtained by each staff member) out of any New Zealand university.

"Our rankings are a direct reflection of our ability to challenge, inspire and prepare our students to be future leaders," says Professor Quigley. "It is also recognition of research that is shaping and informing global conversations on key issues."

Waikato Students’ Union President William Lewis welcomed the new rankings, saying "Students are increasingly coming to Waikato from across the country and around the globe to get a world-class education and distinctively Waikato experience. Prospective students and graduates alike really value and benefit from such a strong global standing. This is fantastic news."

The latest jump in rankings is also expected to boost the University of Waikato’s ongoing collaboration with international partners.

"The strength of our international partnerships is one factor that the rankings consider," says Professor Quigley. "It’s clear from our many international relationships with top institutions and universities around the world that we are considered an innovative and forward-looking partner. University of Waikato students are truly getting the best of all worlds when they come here to study."