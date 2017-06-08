Serious crash Totara Park, Upper Hutt

|
Police are in attendance at a serious crash on SH2 at Totara Park, Upper Hutt.
Motorists are advised to expect significant delays as a result of the crash.
The northbound lanes at Totara Park bridge are currently closed.
The crash occured shortly after 7am at the Totara Park intersection and involved a pedestrian being hit by a car.
Two trucks have also crashed at the same location.
The pedestrian has suffered critical injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
