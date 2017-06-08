Serious crash Totara Park, Upper Hutt

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 08:21

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on SH2 at Totara Park, Upper Hutt.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays as a result of the crash.

The northbound lanes at Totara Park bridge are currently closed.

The crash occured shortly after 7am at the Totara Park intersection and involved a pedestrian being hit by a car.

Two trucks have also crashed at the same location.

The pedestrian has suffered critical injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.