Serious Crash Unit to investigate fatal West Coast crash

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 08:46

The Serious Crash Unit will investigate the cause of a fatal crash at the Maimai Creek Bridge on the Haast Highway SH6, West Coast.

A man died in the crash which occurred shortly before 5pm yesterday.

The SCU will be examining the scene today.

We ask that drivers in the area are patient if there are delays on the road while this takes place.