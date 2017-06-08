Auckland takes out top prize for international bike challenge

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 09:46

Taking to two wheels for The 2017 Auckland Bike Challenge has paid off for a lucky Kiwi who will be winging her way to Croatia.

This year the challenge was bigger and better as part of the nationwide Aotearoa Bike Challenge. Not only were Aucklanders able to win local and national prizes, but participants were also entered into a global competition run by international organisation Love to Ride.

The winner of the grand prize, Gracie MacKinlay who works in marketing for Mighty Ape says she always had her eye on the grand prize.

She says, "I entered the challenge when I saw the big travel prize. I shared it around with my colleagues and friends to encourage them to join. I live only 3.5km away from work. There's a shower at work, so it was an easy decision to be part of the challenge. I usually drive between work and home including my lunch commute. These trips have been replaced with bike rides.

"By the end of the challenge, I felt so much fitter and I even achieved my fastest time in Round the Bays this year, which I've been doing for the past five years. It also helped me to better understand the impact on our environment. My bike commutes have saved an estimated 37kg of CO2 emission during the challenge. It's good for our health and environment, so others should get out and give the bike a go."

Manager of Walking, Cycling and Road Safety for Auckland Transport Kathryn King says, "Congratulations to Gracie. Being drawn out of 56,485 people from 12 countries is such luck but it’s also well-deserved because she really put so much effort into this competition. We’d love for Gracie’s story to inspire people who can bike to work to give it a go.

"Auckland Transport is working together with Auckland Council and the NZ Transport Agency on cycleways and cycling facilities all over Auckland, so it’s a great time to leave the car at home and take the bike."

Dougal List, National Cycling Manager from NZ Transport Agency says, "We’re thrilled that a Kiwi has taken out this prize and would also like to congratulate Gracie. We are already planning for next year’s Aotearoa Bike Challenge in February 2018 and encourage work places to find out more so they can be ready to enter and maybe win a great prize."

Gracie’s trip includes being able to choose her own flights and itinerary to either Croatia or Vancouver and also provides her with a budget towards food and activities with a total value of $3,000US including flights.

About the Auckland Bike Challenge

The Auckland Bike Challenge is a fun, free workplace competition that encourages people to give cycling a go during the month of February. This year 324 Auckland organisations competed against each other, as well as those who signed up throughout the rest of New Zealand. A total of 3,794 Aucklanders participated, 981 were new to riding.

Run by Auckland Transport and supported by NZ Transport Agency, Sustainable Business Network, Healthy Auckland Together and Auckland Regional Public Health Service, the event supports workplaces encouraging staff to ride for at least ten minutes during the month of February.

Rides are recorded online, and businesses can compete against other similar sized businesses within the Auckland region and nationwide. The businesses who get the most of their staff riding bikes win, plus there are lots of individual prizes to be won.