Waikato Regional Council supporting Fieldays bus services

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 09:27

Waikato Regional Council is supporting Fieldays in its provision of free bus services to and from the iconic annual agricultural event which starts next week.

People can as usual catch free Fieldays buses from the transport centre in Hamilton while a new park and ride service will also operate from The Base northern carpark to Fieldays.

As part of council support, people with a valid Fieldays ticket for the relevant day will be able to ride free on all Hamilton and regional bus services to and from the transport centre and The Base. The regional buses involved include the Huntly, Paeroa, Te Aroha, Morrinsville, Raglan, Cambridge and Te Awamutu services.

"This means people have the opportunity to travel directly from their home to Fieldays without needing to use their car," said the council’s public transport operations manager Andrew Wilson.

"Fieldays is a great Waikato institution and we’re very pleased to be supporting its success in this way.

"The roads are at their busiest over the Fieldays week and buses play a key role in reducing traffic congestion."