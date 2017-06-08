UPDATE: Totara Park, Upper Hutt crash

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 09:41

The male pedestrian who was hit by a van at the Totara Park intersection on SH2, Upper Hutt, this morning has died at the scene.

The road remains closed while the Police Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Earlier reports that two trucks had also crashed at the scene were incorrect.

The two truck drivers had actually stopped to assist when the pedestrian was hit.

We apologise for the confusion.

Police expect the road will be closed for some time yet.

Diversions and traffic control are in place.

We thank motorists for their patience.