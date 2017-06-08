NPDC Deputy Mayor announces resignation

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 10:09

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) Deputy Mayor Craig McFarlane has today announced his resignation from the Council to focus on his health following a stroke in February.

Mr McFarlane has faithfully served the community for more than 13 years.

"I have absolutely loved my time on the Council, working for the people of the North Ward and the wider District, helping drive progress and ensuring our plans reflected our community’s collective aspirations. I’m resigning from the positions of Deputy Mayor and Councillor to focus on my health," he says.

Mr McFarlane says he wishes to thank all those who had supported his Council career; particularly his wife Rhonda, who has made a number of sacrifices to allow him to pursue his passion for local government.

"Rhonda has been incredible, stepping up within our business while I have been working on Council matters and having to endure my coming home late at night from a wide range of meetings and community engagements."

Mayor Neil Holdom paid tribute to McFarlane as a solid wingman and a pillar of the community.

"Craig’s resignation is a real loss to the Council and to the community. I think I speak for the entire organisation when I say we will miss Craig, we respect Craig, we did not wish to see him resign but we all understand that he must focus on his recovery and he has our full support.

"As a new Mayor I have benefited hugely from Craig’s sage advice, his no-nonsense approach, his keen intellect and a deep understanding of the workings of local government and in particular New Plymouth District Council."

A decision on a Deputy Mayor would be made in the next few days and a North Ward by-election is likely to be held in late August. The North Ward covers from the New Plymouth airport to just north of Mohakatino, including Waitara, Lepperton, Tikorangi, Urenui and surrounding rural areas north-east of the Waitara River.

The McFarlane family have requested the media respects their privacy at this time and will not be making any further statements on this matter.

Craig McFarlane local government history

- Elected to the Waitara Community Board in 2004, serving as Board Chairman.

- Elected to New Plymouth District Council in 2007 and has served as the Council appointee to the Waitara and/or Clifton community boards every term.

- Appointed Deputy Mayor in 2016.