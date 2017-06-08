Volunteers honoured at Mayoral Summer Safe presentation

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 10:39

Summer Safe Carparks ambassadors recently joined Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai and councillors to celebrate the end of another successful season.

More than 27,000 vehicles were looked after over the summer period and 8,300 safety brochures handed out to visitors.

Volunteers provided a combined 274 days or 1,644 hours of cover at eight high-risk car parks around the district.

Around 45 people attended the presentation on May 24 in the Council Chambers where the Mayor and Police Senior Sergeant John Fagan presented each community group with a certificate of appreciation and koha for their contribution in making Whangarei a safer place for residents and visitors.

Guests were given an overview of the success of the City Safe and Summer Safe Carparks programmes. For the seventh year in a row there were no thefts from cars while ambassadors were present. Since the programme began seven years ago there has been a 66% overall reduction in thefts from vehicles at carparks looked after by ambassadors and a 25% reduction in thefts from vehicles across the district.

"We couldn’t do it without these wonderful volunteers who give up their own time to provide this service," said Mayor Sheryl Mai. "Volunteers from 10 different community groups help out over summer, dedicating each weekend and statutory holiday.

These volunteers not only play an important part in reducing theft from vehicles in our district, they also act as ambassadors, welcoming our visitors and residents and providing useful information and advice."

Carparks at Whangarei Falls, A H Reed, Parihaka, and the Town Basin/Okara area will also be looked after during the Lions Tour this month and next, by ambassadors from Tiki Pride, Blue Club, Onerahi Lions and Hatea Lions clubs, and the Whangarei Community Patrols.