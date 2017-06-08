Traffic detour through Nelson on Picton to Christchurch route

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 11:17

NZTA has announced a closure to one part of the Picton to Christchurch Alternate Route on State Highway 63, south of Renwick, for two nights from this Sunday at 7pm through to 6am both evenings. This is in order to complete urgent repairs near Eve’s Creek Bridge.

This will mean a traffic detour to Nelson, and Council is asking for patience from those travelling overnight on Sunday and Monday, with traffic expected to only increase slightly.

NZTA will assess the level of traffic and if needed may introduce temporary traffic reduction measures, however, the road closures coincide with a time of day where no ferry crossings will occur - meaning much fewer vehicles travelling from Picton.