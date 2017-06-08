Food businesses advised to check obligations

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 11:18

Far North District Council is encouraging all café, takeaway and commercial food businesses to check their obligations under the 2014 Food Act before they commit to food safety training.

The council is concerned that some food business owners are confused about their legal obligations after it was made aware of training courses in the Northland area that promise to assist businesses transition from the old Food and Hygiene Regulations (1974) to the new Food Act.

Dr Dean Myburgh General Manager - District Services said there is still a year to go in a three-year, nation-wide transition process being led by the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI).

"I advise all food businesses to check the MPI website ‘Where do I fit’ page to identify what category their business fits into under the new rules. They can then go to a schedule that tells them when they need to transition their business."

He said council staff had been told that some food retailers had undertaken extensive food safety training and were surprised to subsequently learn this did not make them compliant with the new Food Act.

"All food preparation businesses need to pay the relevant fees and gain sign-off from council, which is the only local agent that can do this for MPI."

He said business owners who still need clarification about their obligations under the Act can call the Far North District Council Environmental Health Services team who will explain what business owners need to do and the expected timing for compliance with the 2014 Food Act.

To contact the Environmental Health Services team, call 0800 920 029 or email Sam Kemp - Team Leader of Environmental Health Services at sam.kemp@fndc.govt.nz