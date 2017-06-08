Polhill Reserve proposed track changes - have your say

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 11:43

Do you love biking, running, or walking in Polhill Reserve? Wellington City Council and Brooklyn Trail Builders are proposing changes to tracks in the reserve, and we’d like to know what you think.

The proposals include building three new tracks and closing two short track sections. The main change would be a new, separate 2.5 kilometre downhill mountain bike priority track - to take downhill bikes off most of the popular Transient trail.

Everybody who is interested in knowing more is invited to drop-in sessions next week. You can also find out more and let us know what you think at wellington.govt.nz/polhill-consultation or you can drop into the Wellington Central Library, Brooklyn Library, or Wellington City Council at 101 Wakefield Street for more information.

The first drop-in session is next Wednesday 14 June from 6.30pm-8pm in the RSA room of the Brooklyn Community Centre, 18 Harrison Street.

The second is on Saturday 17 June from 1.15pm-2.45pm at the Aro Valley Community Centre, 48 Aro Street.

The Council has also carried out a survey at the reserve, because we wanted to know more about how people use the reserve, what they like about it, and what they think about potential changes - such as new tracks or separation of tracks.

People told us they are attracted to Polhill by the level of the tracks on offer and/or the reserve’s natural environment. We also found 76 percent of people supported some track separation and 93 percent supported a new track.

Consultation is now open until 5pm Monday 3 July, so please take up one of the more information options above and let us what know you think.