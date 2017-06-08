Coca-Cola launches new Coke No Sugar

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 11:56

COCA-COLA has today launched the new Coke No Sugar in New Zealand after years of research to create the best tasting sugar-free Coke ever.

Created after more than five years of research, recipe mixing and flavour trials, Coke No Sugar has been designed to taste as similar to the original Coca-Cola Classic as possible by a team of taste experts at the company’s US headquarters.

"We think it’s the closest we have ever come to the classic taste of Coca-Cola," Sandhya Pillay, Country Manager of Coca-Cola Oceania said.

It becomes a new permanent member of the Coca-Cola family in New Zealand and will be available nationally from June 12, 2017 in all major and independent retailers.

"We wanted the experience of drinking Coke No Sugar to be as close as possible to the ‘real thing’," Sandhya Pillay, Country Manager of Coca-Cola Oceania said. "That’s no small task when you consider the original taste is so well-known and has been around for over 130 years.

"Faced with this challenge, our team of taste experts spent five years mixing different flavours and conducting 18 separate consumer trials before finally cracking it.

"We believe the new Coke No Sugar is closest we have ever come to the classic taste of Coca-Cola and the best tasting sugar-free cola we’ve made.

The global rollout of Coke No Sugar will be the biggest launch of a new Coca-Cola since Coke Zero was introduced in 2006. New Zealand is one of the first countries in the world to launch Coke No Sugar. It will continue to rollout to other markets later this year.

Pillay said the company is committed to offering more sugar-free options.

"People are looking for a better balance in their diet and lifestyle, which is why we are changing the way we do things at Coca-Cola," she said.

"Coke No Sugar will be a great new choice for those who love the taste of Coke but are watching their sugar intake.

"This is about our business making the leap from simply offering people more choice to actively encouraging people to drink a ‘no sugar’ option."

To celebrate the milestone launch, Coca-Cola in New Zealand will embark on giving away 200,000 Coke No Sugars to Kiwis - the largest free sample giveaway in the company’s history. Across the country, Kiwis can sample Coca-Cola No Sugar for free by requesting a voucher from the Coke.co.nz website.

"We’ve never tried anything this ambitious in terms of giving people the chance to try our latest drink. We want Coke No Sugar to be a consideration for Kiwis and giving them the chance to taste it for themselves is important to us."

Coke No Sugar will be available in an extensive range of package sizes and formats: 300ml PET bottle, 600ml PET bottle, 1.5L PET bottle, 2.25L PET bottle, 440ml can, 6x250ml cans.