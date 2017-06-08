Government cash for Te Mata Park

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 12:12

The building of a visitor shelter and information centre, toilet, and car park in Te Mata Park can get underway immediately, after Government announced funding for the project today.

Minister of Tourism Paula Bennett announced this morning that the Hastings project would receive $380,000.

The news was "fantastic", said Hastings District councillor George Lyons.

Mr Lyons and councillor Malcolm Dixon are the two council representatives on the board of Te Mata Park Trust.

"As the minister says, visitor spend in our region is up by nine per cent to more than $600 million. Te Mata Peak is iconic and a huge drawcard for tourists. It is the first place I take visitors when they arrive from out of town," said Mr Lyons.

Mr Dixon said the new facilities would be welcomed by residents and visitors alike.

"It is a very popular place for our locals for walking and biking, and these facilities, especially the toilets, will be very welcome," he said.

The money has come out of the Government’s Regional Mid-sized Tourism Facilities Grant Fund, designed to help regions invest in infrastructure that will help them supply infrastructure for the increasing tourist numbers.

The Hastings project was one of 16 around New Zealand to be awarded funds, totalling $5.2m.

As soon as contractors can be arranged, work will start on site preparation for the car park, information kiosk and toilets, going in at the main gates. A bike wash facility and toilet will be built at the Tauroa Rd park entrance. Both areas will include drinking water taps. The plan also includes landscaping.

A date for the grand opening is yet to be set.

To view Te Mata Park’s management plan see: tematapark.co.nz/management-plan-2015-2025