Suspicious death Invercargill

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 12:20

Invercargill Police are investigating a suspicious death from overnight.

Emergency services staff were called to reports of a serious assault in the area of Surrey Park Stadium after 11pm last night.

The victim of the assault has since died.

Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to the incident is asked to contact Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.