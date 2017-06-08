Aquatic Centre in top five for accessibility

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 12:31

The Selwyn Aquatic Centre has been named in the top five most accessible aquatic centres in New Zealand.

A national survey was undertaken by Oyster NZ, a booking site and travel guide for domestic and international travellers with extra mobility needs. They contacted all the pool centres in New Zealand, and also asked disabled communities to make recommendations on their local aquatic centre based on the accessibility of facilities and equipment available, and whether they provided for all levels of disability.

"The Centre aims to cater for all needs, with the hydrotherapy pool, 25 metre and leisure pool all wheelchair-accessible by ramp. A hoist is available for use in the spa pool, with pool staff trained on its use and readily available to assist patrons.

"The two disabled changing facilities are equipped with a hoist and change table. Two water wheelchairs are also available for use in the pools," says Aquatic Facilities Manager, Kathy Moore.

Kim Graham, author of the top five list for Oyster NZ, says "Selwyn is in the top five because it’s a great facility and the staff have a can-do attitude. They all do what they can to ensure that no one in the community is excluded from their pool."

People are welcome to contact the Centre if they would like to discuss their accessibility needs.