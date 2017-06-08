Auckland Airport resetting prices

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 12:39

Auckland International Airport has set unjustifiably high prices for international airlines to use the airport over the next five years.

John Beckett, executive director of the Board of Airlines Representatives of New Zealand (BARNZ) says AIA’s target return on capital exceeds a profit benchmark set by the Commerce Commission.

"The aeronautical revenue is around $65million more over five years than it should reasonably be," Mr Beckett says. "The airport company has not demonstrated that consumers will benefit from paying these high prices. These prices will only benefit AIA’s shareholders. "Auckland Airport is able to set this high return because it is a monopoly that is able to price as it sees fit. These prices would not have been agreed by airlines in a normal commercial negotiation."

"AIA has also foreshadowed a ‘runway land charge’ from 2020, which could cost passengers around $51million over the last two years of the five year pricing period. This would be a charge on every passenger that flies into Auckland to pay for the costs of holding land for a future second runway, which is not expected to be built until 2028, or even later. So passengers from 2020 could be asked to pay for something they are not using."

"However, BARNZ welcomes AIA’s renewed focus on improving service quality and managing congestion at the airport, which the airport says will be essential to ensure Auckland remains a desirable destination for passengers."