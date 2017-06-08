KCE Tree of Light coming to Taumarunui

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 12:40

Local electricity retailer, King Country Energy (KCE), has announced that Taumarunui will soon have its very own KCE Tree of Light.

Shortly after 6pm on Monday 3 July, the tree next to the Moa on Taumarunui’s Hakiaha Street will be adorned in colourful twinkling lights. "We are excited to introduce this new initiative into Taumarunui. The purpose of the tree is to shine a light on a range of special occasions and awareness events that are important to the local community," KCE community relations manager Helen Peacock said.

"Year-round it will shine for various national awareness days, international awareness days, public holidays and significant regional events. For example, it might be red for Anzac Day, yellow for Daffodil Day, green for Conservation Week, and so on."

The new tree will shine for the first time as part of the Taumarunui Enterprising Incorporated (ETI) and Te Waka Pu Whenua Te Huapae o Matariki Winter Festival from 6-6.45pm on Monday 3 July, at the base of the tree.

"We encourage the whole community to come along to the launch event for free hot drinks, some entertainment, and to see the tree light for the first time," Helen said.

The Taumarunui tree will be the third Tree of Light KCE has erected in the King Country area, alongside Te Kuiti and Otorohanga. The Te Kuiti tree has shone different colours for more than 25 causes and occasions since it was installed in December 2015. The Otorohanga tree lit for the first time this ANZAC Day.

Members of the Taumarunui community are encouraged to submit causes for the tree to shine a light on.

"The Tree of Light is all about highlighting causes and events that are near and dear to our community, so it’s only right that we listen to the ideas they have for the tree to shine for," Helen said.

"To submit a cause or event for the tree to light in honour-of, community members simply need to email their suggestion, and an explanation, to treeoflight@kce.co.nz. National and international awareness days, public holidays, and significant regional events will all be considered.

Visit kcetreeoflight.co.nz for more information.

Come along: Debut tree lighting

When: 6pm, Monday 3 July Where: Hakiaha Street, the tree next to the Moa.