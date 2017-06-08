Dive squad join search for Michael McGrath

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 12:50

Statement by Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney:

As part of the ongoing inquiry into the disappearance of Michael McGrath, the Police National Dive Squad will today join the search.

Mr McGrath was reported missing on Tuesday 23 May 2017.

The Dive Squad is being utilised to complement the search of locations in Halswell, Christchurch.

With a number of water features in the area, investigators are employing the divers’ expertise to conduct a thorough search.

Other specialists continue to search areas on land.

In another development, we anticipate completing our scene examination of a property of interest on Candys Rd on Friday.

We continue to receive information from the public, which we are assessing.

The Operation Renovation team continues to be grateful to the media for giving exposure to our appeals which help to generate that information.

Investigators remain committed to this missing person case.

We want to find Michael McGrath.

Police will provide updates on progress if there are any significant developments.