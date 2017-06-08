QLDC welcomes tourism infrastructure announcement

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 14:01

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has welcomed the announcement today from Tourism Minister Paula Bennett that Makarora will receive Government funding towards a new public toilet facility.

The Council is one of 16 Councils to receive funding for 28 tourism infrastructure projects from the Regional ‘mid-sized’ Tourism Facilities Grant Fund. The Council had already committed $100,000 towards the facility with the Government today announcing a contribution of $150,000.

"That’s great news for our community and in particular will give a real boost to the community of Makarora," QLDC Mayor Jim Boult said.

Mr Boult acknowledged the wider contribution being made to the southern region with Mackenzie, Central Otago, Waitaki and Westland Councils all receiving facility funding. "What that will mean is that visitors to the region will be able to anticipate facilities as they travel through. My hope will be that this will in turn curb some of the unsavoury behaviour and ensure a better experience for the visitors and the local communities alike,’ Mr Boult said.

The commitment being made through the Facilities Grant Fund and the more recently announced Tourism Infrastructure Fund shows a genuine recognition on the part of Central Government of the impact of growing tourism on local infrastructure and the need to share and partner in that cost, he said.