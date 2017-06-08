Horizons' councillors adopt Annual Plan

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 14:42

After considering 109 submissions and hearing from 42 submitters, Horizons Regional Councillors have adopted the 2017/18 Annual Plan.

The Annual Plan outlines the work Horizons will do in the year ahead to manage its land, air and water resources and what it will cost.

"The average rate increase across the Region is 4.32 per cent and will vary depending where people live and the level of service they receive," says Horizons Chairman Bruce Gordon.

"We were impressed by the number and quality of submissions made to Council and while many of the submissions focused on activities outlined in the consultation document, there were a number that bought up separate topics which Council has taken on board.

"I’d like to thank those community members who took the time to consider Council’s direction and share their thoughts through the process. It was heartening to see, and of course there are always robust discussions around how to achieve the best balance for our Region’s communities and their requests."

"Council has also resolved to accept changes across multiple activities involving increased investment in the management of the Region’s natural resources. This will be achieved through biosecurity and habitat protection, land management, freshwater and partnerships, and science and innovation programmes. "Changes to river and drainage schemes and projects, reprioritisation to planned transport activities and increased capacity and capability in the strategy and policy activity were also accepted and resolved."

Your rates bill is likely to differ to that of your neighbour’s and to that of your neighbouring districts. This is because the proposed rate increase percentage is an average for the whole Region. It is important to note that each district has a different set of valuations on which your rates are calculated. For example your property may have had an increase or reduction in value, or specific district rating inputs, such as an urban passenger transport rate, or special river protection rates.

The Annual Plan will be available at Horizons’ offices and online at www.horizons.govt.nz by 30 June.