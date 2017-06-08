District allocation of additional Police resources announced

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 15:01

Commissioner Mike Bush today confirmed how the first tranche of new constabulary staff will be allocated throughout New Zealand during the next 12 months as part of the Government's four-year, $388 million Safer Communities Package.

From 1 July 2017, 178 staff will be allocated to the 12 Districts; 31 to the Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC) to support increased recruitment efforts; and 11 new staff will be deployed to focus on national and international organised crime.

Nationally, Police will see an increase of 880 sworn and 245 non-sworn staff over four years. Sworn staff will be recruited during the next four years from July 2017, with approximately 220 new additional recruits added per year.

Northland 20

Tamaki Makaurau (Waitemata, Auckland City and Counties Manukau districts 56

Waikato 24

Bay of Plenty 15

Eastern 19

Central 14

Wellington 10

Tasman 5

Canterbury 10

Southern 4

Organised Crime 11

RNZPC 31

TOTAL 220

"Allocations have been agreed with District Commanders, taking into account projected population growth, changing crime patterns and areas of increasing demand," says Commissioner Bush.

"These additional officers will be used to target and catch offenders, prevent harm and victimisation and provide a more responsive Police service to the community."