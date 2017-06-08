Kids 4 Drama back in the Bay

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 15:03

Hawke’s Bay primary school students will be experiencing some environmentally dramatic scenes for the next fortnight.

They will get to see performances with an environmental theme as part of the ‘Kids 4 Drama’ annual roadshow.

The shows are being held in Central Hawke’s Bay, Hastings and Napier and as in previous years are provided free of charge thanks to a collaboration of Hawke’s Bay Regional, Napier City and Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay District Councils.

This year the young performers will take part in a new show called ‘The Weirdest Waste Wise Walk To School’ written by Rebekah Head.

Kids 4 Drama Creative Director, Stephen Dallow says the show is looking amazing, possibly the best ever and the inclusion of puppets will add a new dimension.

He says the 30-minute play is both very entertaining and educational, and pitched at the perfect level for primary age audiences.

Kids 4 Drama will give 28 performances over two weeks starting on Monday 12 June - nine performances to Hastings schools, nine in Napier and 10 in CHB Schools.

Reporters - Tour schedule below. If you want to attend a performance and take photos, please contact the relevant school directly to get permission.