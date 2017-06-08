Kids 4 Drama back in the Bay

|
[ login or create an account ]
Hawke’s Bay primary school students will be experiencing some environmentally dramatic scenes for the next fortnight.
They will get to see performances with an environmental theme as part of the ‘Kids 4 Drama’ annual roadshow.
The shows are being held in Central Hawke’s Bay, Hastings and Napier and as in previous years are provided free of charge thanks to a collaboration of Hawke’s Bay Regional, Napier City and Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay District Councils.
This year the young performers will take part in a new show called ‘The Weirdest Waste Wise Walk To School’ written by Rebekah Head.
Kids 4 Drama Creative Director, Stephen Dallow says the show is looking amazing, possibly the best ever and the inclusion of puppets will add a new dimension.
He says the 30-minute play is both very entertaining and educational, and pitched at the perfect level for primary age audiences.
Kids 4 Drama will give 28 performances over two weeks starting on Monday 12 June - nine performances to Hastings schools, nine in Napier and 10 in CHB Schools.
Reporters - Tour schedule below. If you want to attend a performance and take photos, please contact the relevant school directly to get permission.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.