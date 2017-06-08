Serious crash in Karaka

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 15:06

Police are currently at the scene of a crash on Glenbrook Road, Karaka between a truck and a van.

One man is critical and another man is in serious condition, both have been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Glenbrook Road is closed in both directions between Ostrich Road and Charles Road and will remain closed for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.