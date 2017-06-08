Ministry awards funding towards amenities on the East Coast

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 15:22

Council has been awarded $256,000 from the Ministry of Tourisms regional mid-sized facilities grant in an announcement made today.

The grant funding, along with an investment of $120,000 from Council will be put towards improving public toilet facilities on the East Coast.

Upgrades will be made to toilets at Waipiro Bay, Hick’s Bay and the East Cape Lighthouse and a brand new toilet facility will be built in Anaura Bay.

Mayor Meng Foon says Council is pleased with the news, this investment will assist us to improve the service and hospitality to our visitors.