Inaugural High School League champ set to be crowned

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 16:00

Massey High School and Mt Roskill Grammar School will meet in the inaugural High School League eSports final this Sunday.

Fifty teams entered the competition, which began 12 weeks ago, and these two sides have emerged to decide who will be crowned champion.

League of Legends has been the game of choice for the HSL and this weekend’s final will feature a best-of-three format.

The HSL, operated by Letsplay.live, has grown in popularity and has generated a lot of positive of feedback from players, teachers and fans.

Due to the success of Split 1, the second edition will run from July 2 to October 22 with the final to be played at Armageddon in Auckland and it has been opened up to 100 schools.

Danny Chang, the teacher in charge of eSports at Mt Roskill Grammar School, says the grand final is a big opportunity for them.

"I am very proud of my students’ accomplishments in this tournament. They have displayed outstanding initiative, sportsmanship, commitment and teamwork," Chang says.

"It is an honour for us to have made it into the national finals; but the greatest honour for me is that we are leaving our mark in the progression of eSports and influencing the communities around us."

Freddie Tresidder, Tournament Director of the HSL, says this year’s competition has been a huge success

"Our vision for the HSL is to see every high school in New Zealand competing in a league and we're stoked about how well Split 1 was received," Tresidder says.

"Split 2 will see the HSL opened to 100 schools in New Zealand and Season 2, that will start next year, will see the arrival of the HSL in Australia."

Sunday’s final will be contested at TechCafeÌ and the IT firm has provided admin support throughout the competition.

"We have been thrilled to see how the HSL has taken off," TechCafeÌ National Manager Matt Dawson says.

"We are looking forward to seeing further expansion for the next competition later in the year."

