Auckland and Northland students explore health career options

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 16:19

More than 150 year 12 and 13 students from across Auckland and Northland sampled life at Massey University’s Auckland campus this week, exploring health and science subjects through hands-on experience.

The students attended interactive health programme workshops in Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Nursing, Exercise and Sport Science and Food Technology.

Kerikeri High School year 13 student Josefina Pantano, a self-described "science nerd", says she was keen to learn more about nutrition and food technology after attending a recent information evening in Whangarei. In an interactive laboratory workshop, she examined energy drinks and their role in rehydration after physical activity. She also participated in a food technology lecture. "I didn’t know much about it but I wanted to find out more - how to design processes for food and flavours, what food safety is all about.

"I love studying in an area that is constantly changing. You can never know too much. This is my first time on Massey’s Auckland campus. It’s beautiful. It looks like a California university with all its buildings." She says she’ll be back in August for the University’s Open Day.

The Senior STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) and Health Day, organised by the Student Recruitment team, is a great opportunity for students to learn more about offerings at the Auckland campus, along with getting a feel for what it’s like to be a university student for the day.

Jenny Green from the School of Nursing, ran a workshop with the students. "These students will be our future health leaders. It is always gratifying to introduce them to the opportunities that a Massey University health degree will open up for them in their future careers," Ms Green says.

